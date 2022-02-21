Watch Drake give heartfelt toast at The Weeknd’s 32nd birthday

Drake gave a heartfelt speech about his friend and collaborator The Weeknd for the latter’s 32nd birthday celebrations in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The rapper, who is in the OVOXO collective with The Weeknd, took to the mic at a casino and said: “I was there from day one and I’m grateful not only to be here with my brothers but just grateful that the family is back together where we belong from the greatest city in the world.” Watch the moment in the clip below.

It appeared to be the first time in years that Drake and the singer/producer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, were seen together in public. The pair settled an ongoing beef in their relationship in 2019, which Drake referenced in his ‘War’ freestyle.

Advertisement

“OVOXO link up,” Drizzy rapped on the freestyle. “And the boy that sound like he sang on Thriller / You know that’s been my ni**a / We just had to fix things, family, 6 things, we can’t split up.”

Elsewhere during the celebrations, The Weeknd was seen at a blackjack table with Future, playing a round as others watched on.

Kaytranda was DJing for the event. He debuted his remix of ‘Out Of Time, the original of which features on The Weeknd’s latest album ‘Dawn FM‘.

Advertisement

In other news, Drake was reportedly at Kanye West’s recent private listening party for his forthcoming new album ‘DONDA 2’ in LA, while The Weeknd has announced a new ‘Dawn FM’ TV special airing this weekend on Amazon Prime Video.