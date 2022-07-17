Watch Drake make a surprise appearance during Black Coffee’s Ibiza residency

Drake made an unannounced appearance in Ibiza last night (July 16), showing up onstage during Black Coffee’s gig at the Hï Ibiza nightclub.

The two artists have been connected since 2017, when Drake featured Black Coffee on the ‘More Life’ cut ‘Get It Together’ (which also incorporated elements of the latter’s own song ‘Superman’). For Drake’s recent seventh album, ‘Honestly, Nevermind’, Black Coffee co-produced the songs ‘Currents’ and ‘Overdrive’, and also performed drums on the latter.

Black Coffee has been performing at Hï Ibiza weekly since mid-May, DJing in the club’s main theatre every Saturday as part of a residency spanning four and a half months. Drake made a surprise drop-in at this week’s gig, joining Black Coffee onstage when the latter spun ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ track ‘Massive’.

Though he didn’t actually perform the track with Black Coffee, Drake could be seen vibing out to the song and partying with the Grammy-winning DJ. Have a look at footage below:

If you reading this…..honestly….never mind🕺🏿❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dzh4TBhsPx — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) July 17, 2022

Drake released ‘Honestly, Nevermind’, back in June. It received a three-star review from NME’s Kyann-Sian Williams, who described the album as “an unexpected elevation from the bland trap” of its predecessor, last year’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’, and noted that “the house sound has at least given [Drake] the creative boost that his recording career has been crying out for recently”.

Earlier this week, Drake announced the first three events of a new concert series dubbed ‘October World Weekend’, which the rapper says will precede the worldwide expansion of his own music festival, OVO Fest. Tickets for them went on sale on Friday (July 15), and promptly had fans outraged over the pricing for one that boasts a Nicki Minaj– and Lil Wayne-led Young Money reunion.

Meanwhile, back in April, Black Coffee announced a one-off headline show at London’s Beckenham Place Park. Scheduled for September 11, it’ll see the DJ perform an extended set as part of a full-day, two-stage event. See more details on the special gig here.