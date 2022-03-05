Watch Dua Lipa surprise an 80-year-old superfan on ‘The Tonight Show’

Dua Lipa surprised an 80-year-old superfan on The Tonight Show after he went viral on TikTok – check out the video below.

Late last year, footage of Papa Richy receiving tickets for his 80th birthday to see Dua Lipa on her ‘Future Nostalgia‘ tour was uploaded to TikTok by his grandaughter. The clip, which sees Richy exclaim “Dua Lipa in concert? Are you shitting me?” soon went viral and has racked up almost 2million likes since.

And earlier this week (March 3) Papa Richy got the chance to meet the pop star during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Advertisement

“We reached out to him, pretending that we were a radio station in New York and told him that he won a contest for the number one TikTok video of the year — he believed this, he loved it,” Fallon explained to the audience. “Yesterday, we flew him and his granddaughter to New York and he thinks he’s about to be interviewed on a radio show and get a tour of 30 Rock. He has no clue what’s going down.”

“He’s going to get the surprise of his laugh,” added Lipa.

Richy was then brought out of a dressing room for his “first radio interview” and led onto The Tonight Show. After a few seconds, he clocked Dua Lipa was standing next to Jimmy Fallon and reacted accordingly. “Oh my god! Holy Shit!”

“I read somewhere that one of your dreams is to dance with Dua Lipa,” continued Fallon before The Roots laid down a disco-inspired groove for the pair to dance to. Check out the video below:

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Dua Lipa confirmed that the followup to ‘Future Nostalgia’ was already in the works.

“I’ve done a big chunk of writing,” she told The Wall Street Journalbefore revealing she was in “no rush” to put it out.

“It has a vision. It has a name, I think—for now. It’s just been fun experimenting. I’m always going to make pop music, but it has its own unique sound, which is exciting and something that feels like a movement from ‘Future Nostalgia’,” she added.

Dua Lipa is currently on tour in the US before she returns to the UK and Europe in April.

The singer was originally set to hit the road in May 2020, before the dates were pushed back to January 2021. The dates were rescheduled once again to September and October 2021 before being moved to 2022.

Dua Lipa will play:

APRIL 2022

15 – Manchester, AO Arena

17 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

18 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

20 – Dublin, 3Arena

21 – Dublin, 3Arena

23 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

24 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

26 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

29 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

MAY 2022

2 – London, The O2

3 – London, The O2

6 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis

7 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis

9 – Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena

10 – Berlin, Mercedes Benz Arena

12 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

17 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

18 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

20 – Zurich, Hallenstadion

22 – Munich, Olympiahalle

23 – Vienna, Stadhalle

25 – Milan, Mediolanum Forum

26 – Milan, Mediolanum Forum

28 – Bologna, Unipol Arena

30 – Lyon, Halle Tony Garnier

JUNE 2022

1 – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi

3 – Madrid, Wizink Center

5 – Braga, Altice Forum

6 – Lisbon, Altice Arena