Watch DZ Deathrays and Nerve team up for explosive cover of N.E.R.D.’s ‘Rock Star’

Brisbane rockers DZ Deathrays have teamed up with rapper Nerve for their appearance on triple j’s Like A Version segment, delivering an explosive cover of ‘Rock Star’ by N.E.R.D.

Airing today (June 25), the two outfits took the 2001 hit and turned up the rock factor, giving it more edge than the already punchy original. DZ Deathrays frontman Shane Parsons and Nerve took turns on vocals, with the latter taking aim at Australia’s political climate and lack of government support for the arts sector.

Speaking to triple j in a post-performance interview, drummer Simon Ridley said “our label had been telling us about Nerve”.

Advertisement

“We saw some video of one of his gigs at The Zoo in Brissy and we were like, that’s the energy we want for sure.”

“We’d been linking up via email and sort of writing it together, so this is kind of how the friendship blossoms,” added Nerve.

Check out their cover below.

As is typical of the segment, DZ Deathrays also performed their own original track. They opted for May’s ‘Make Yourself Mad’, lifted from their forthcoming LP ‘Positive Rising: Part 2’.

Watch that below.

Advertisement

This was the second time the Brisbane rockers have appeared on Like A Version, covering ‘Love Shack’ by the B-52’s back in 2018 with The Gooch Palms.

DZ Deathrays announced their fifth studio album, ‘Positive Rising: Part 2’, earlier this year, with the record slated for release on July 9 via I Oh You. They’ve dropped a slew of singles from the LP to date, including ‘Fired Up’, ‘All Or Nothing’, ‘Fear The Anchor’ with Ecca Vandal, ‘Golden Retriever’ and the aforementioned ‘Make Yourself Mad’.

They’ll be hitting the road throughout September to celebrate their new album’s release.

As for Nerve, he recently released his latest EP ‘Tall Poppy Season’, featuring the cut ‘One In A Million’ with JK-47.