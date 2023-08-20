Watch Earl Sweatshirt bring out Tyler, the Creator for ‘Woah’ in Los Angeles

Earl Sweatshirt brought out special guest Tyler, the Creator at his Los Angeles gig last night (August 19) – watch them perform ‘Woah’ below.

The show, at The Novo in Los Angeles, was Earl’s first as part of a run of anniversary dates for his album ‘Doris’.

During the show, he welcomed his former Odd Future bandmate to the stage, performing the album’s track ‘Woah’.

Advertisement

See footage of the performance below.

Tyler, the Creator and Earl Sweatshirt performed “Woah” last night in LA 👀 pic.twitter.com/VNNO6m9CNP — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) August 20, 2023

Earl’s tour in support of the ‘Doris’ anniversary will continue next week with shows in Chicago (August 22) and Brooklyn (August 23).

It will then wrap up on Friday (August 25) with a London gig at KOKO.

Later this year, he will then play Tyler’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles, the line-up for which was announced this week.

SZA will headline the event, alongside Tyler himself and The Hillbillies, who many are assuming to be Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem, given their recent single of the same name.

Advertisement

Elsewhere at Camp Flog Gnaw are the likes of Turnstile, PinkPantheress, Clipse, Kevin Abstract and Paris Texas.

Last year, it was announced that Camp Flog Gnaw festival would not return to Los Angeles in 2022. The rapper’s manager, Chris Clancy, told Billboard that the reason is “really not that deep”.

“Tyler toured all year and was busy with a number of projects. Reading the tea leaves and what’s happening with festivals coming out of the pandemic, we thought it would be best to come back next year,” he said.

The last Camp Flog Gnaw was held in 2019. The line-up included Solange, FKA twigs, Brockhampton and others.