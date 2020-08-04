Watch EarthGang as puppets in new music video for ‘Top Down’

EarthGang have shared a new music video for ‘Top Down’, the single from their 2019 album ‘Mirrorland’.

The clip, first premiered by Adult Swim, reimagines the Atlanta rap duo as puppets cruising down a city avenue in a convertible, diving to the bottom of the ocean and posing with stacks of cash in a strip club.

Chad Tennies and Mac Grant directed the video, who previously worked with the pair on their high budget Night at The Museum parody, ‘Up’. Watch ‘Top Down’ below.

In a four-star review of ‘Mirrorland’, NME‘s Kyann-Sian Williams wrote: “With jazzy licks and intricate concepts, they could become the next Outkast.”

Last week, EarthGang’s OLU posted a cover of Marvin Gaye’s 1971 hit ‘What’s Going On’ as a nod to peace advocacy after repeated viewings of Spike Lee’s Vietnam veteran war film Da 5 Bloods.

In an op-ed accompanying the rendition for DJ Booth, OLU wrote that he hopes “greed and hate die”, in an apparent reference to the divisions Gaye sang about in his anti-war song from the ’70s.

EarthGang haven’t released original material of their own in 2020, though they’ve made several feature appearances. The duo hopped on the Dreamville single ‘Still Up’ with REASON, and the Spillage Village posse cut ‘End of Daze’ alongside JID, Jurdan Bryant, Mereba and Hollywood JB.