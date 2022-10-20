Watch Ed Sheeran give new song ‘Celestial’ its live debut

Ed Sheeran gave his new song ‘Celestial’ its live debut during a recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – watch below.

The singer-songwriter released the standalone track last month in collaboration with Pokémon. It’s set to feature in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which will arrive next month.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with the team who have brought so much joy to millions of people around the world,” Sheeran said of the partnership at the time. “Hope you all love the video.”

After Sheeran performed his ‘=’ single ‘Shivers’ on …Colbert last week, the US chat show has now shared the star’s first live outing of ‘Celestial’. The musician appeared alongside a live band and a couple of backing singers.

Tune in here:

Sheeran talked about his long-standing love for Pokémon in a statement upon the release of ‘Celestial’, saying that he’s played the games “since I was in primary school”.

“Even though I’m 31 now, I still own the same Game Boy Colour and play Pokémon Yellow or Silver on planes and trains when I’m on tour,” he continued.

“It’s such an honour to add a song into a Pokémon game and shoot a nostalgic video too. I hope you guys enjoy the song and video – it was a blast to film!”

Sheeran has also revealed that he’d “already started” writing the theme song for No Time To Die when he was replaced by Billie Eilish.