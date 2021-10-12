Watch Ed Sheeran join Coldplay for performance of ‘Fix You’ at album launch gig

Coldplay took to London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire tonight (October 12) to perform a special album launch show.

The one-off gig saw the band celebrate the release of their upcoming album, ‘Music Of The Spheres’, which is due to arrive on Friday (October 15).

During their set, Chris Martin and co. brought out Ed Sheeran, who joined the band for a rendition of the band’s 2005 song ‘Fix You’, taken from their third studio album, ‘X&Y’.

Advertisement

Coldplay returned the favour by accompanying Sheeran as he played ‘Shape Of You’ and his latest single, ‘Shivers’. You can see footage and photos from the performance below.

Ed Sheeran acompañando a Coldplay en Fix You esta noche en su concierto en Londres. pic.twitter.com/2TPlOmgUGL — Coldplay videos (@coldplayvid) October 12, 2021

Acabo de enterarme de que, durante un concierto de Coldplay, Ed Sheeran se unió para cantar Fix You y estoy llorando muy fuerte por dentro.

Me estás diciendo, que se juntó mi grupo favorito, con mi cantante favorito para cantar MI CANCIÓN FAVORITA, ¿¡SIN MÍ!? Estoy mal. pic.twitter.com/PSNtGsNAP1 — 🍂 Cycy ⎊ (@cycymultiverso) October 12, 2021

Ed Sheeran joins Coldplay onstage for Fix You at Shepherd’s Bush 😱 pic.twitter.com/vCSGH3wqD5 — ColdplayXtra (@coldplayxtra) October 12, 2021

Coldplay just brought on Ed Sheehan at Shepherds Bush pic.twitter.com/vCtsYrOtk4 — Raph Pour-Hashemi 📸 (@RaphPH) October 12, 2021

Coldplay cantando Shape of You con Ed Sheeran hoy en Londres. pic.twitter.com/LHtPMdgMZE — Coldplay videos (@coldplayvid) October 12, 2021

Advertisement

📽 | Ed Sheeran cantando 'Shape of you' com a banda Coldplay hoje! via ineshernand pic.twitter.com/jLtW5pvvhE — Info Ed Sheeran Brasil (@infoedsheeran) October 12, 2021

Ed Sheeran is back to do Shivers and Shape of You with Coldplay at Shepherd’s Bush pic.twitter.com/AxOfGOSvJD — ColdplayXtra (@coldplayxtra) October 12, 2021

Coldplay were also joined on the night by Fleur East. You can see the setlist from the night below:

‘Music Of The Spheres’

‘Higher Power’

‘Clocks’

‘Fix You’ w/ Ed Sheeran

‘Viva La Vida’

‘Adventure Of A Lifetime’

‘The Scientist’

‘Paradise’

‘Human Heart’ w/ Fleur East

‘People Of The Pride’

‘Yellow’

‘Shivers’ – Ed Sheeran

‘Shape Of You’ – Ed Sheeran

‘A Sky Full Of Stars’

‘Coloratura’

Later this week, Coldplay will be taking part in a two-day immersive event in London, dubbed ‘The Atmospheres’.

The event, which will take place at the weekend (October 15-16) and comes in association with Amazon Music, will also be taking place in New York, Tokyo and Berlin.

The band will also be hosting a week-long music residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The residency will begin a few days after the release of the band’s ninth studio album ‘Music Of The Spheres’, which is set to arrive on October 15, and follows a similar week-long stint on the show from Lorde in August.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran has revealed that he and Elton John are set to collaborate on a new Christmas single this year.

In an interview with Dutch radio station NPO Radio 2, Sheeran revealed that John reached out to him for the collaboration last year after he discovered that his own Christmas song ‘Step Into Christmas’ had hit the UK Top 10 for the first time ever.