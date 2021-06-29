Watch Ed Sheeran perform ‘Bad Habits’ live for the first time

Ed Sheeran performed his new single ‘Bad Habits’ for the first time during an appearance on US TV last night – check out the footage below.

The singer-songwriter released the EDM-influenced track last Friday (June 25) along with a vampire-themed official video.

Kicking off his week-long residency on The Late Late Show With James Corden yesterday (June 28), Sheeran played his new song alongside his backing band. The star sang while playing acoustic guitar among blinking red lights.

During The Late Late Show‘s opening segment, Sheeran revealed he had spent the previous evening out drinking with host James Corden. “James actually said he was driving and I just kept filling his glass up,” the singer said, “and then he wasn’t driving.”

You can watch the full conversation below.

Sheeran revealed last month that he had been making “a lot of songs” and that his upcoming album – the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Divide’ – would be “an amalgamation” of its predecessors.

Speaking of taking on a new musical style for his forthcoming record, he explained: “I like the idea of putting something out and being like, ‘I don’t know how people are gonna feel about this’.”

Last week, Sheeran perform a special live-streamed show in association with Euro 2020 and TikTok. It came after he treated the England squad to a private performance at their training camp at St George’s Park HQ.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran has revealed that he’s written a song for the new BTS record. “And they’re super, super cool guys as well,” he said.