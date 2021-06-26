Watch Ed Sheeran play special Euro 2020 gig for TikTok

Last night (June 25), Ed Sheeran performed a special livestreamed show in association with Euro 2020 and TikTok – watch footage below.

The show, which came on the same day the singer returned with new single ‘Bad Habits’, was held at Portman Road, the home of Ipswich Town, the club whose shirt Sheeran is set to sponsor next season.

As part of the show, Sheeran performed old classics ‘The A Team’, ‘Castle on the Hill’ and more, as well as giving ‘Bad Habits’ its live debut.

See footage from the show below.

@edsheeran Loved playing for you tonight. Here’s a clip in case you missed it. Tune in again tomorrow at 10am BST / 7pm AEST x #EdTikTokLIVE @tiktok ♬ original sound – Ed Sheeran

Prior to the performance, Sheeran also treated England’s Euro 2020 squad to a private performance at their training camp. Gareth Southgate’s men were serenaded by the pop icon at their St George’s Park HQ as they enjoyed their only day off during the tournament.

Yesterday also saw Krept & Konan release their new track ‘Olé (We Are England)’, the official anthem for England’s Euro 2020 campaign. The duo documented the recording of the track in a recent BBC documentary which saw the rappers seeking England manager Gareth Southgate’s help along with squad members footballers Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Declan Rice and Tyrone Mings.

Reviewing Sheeran’s ‘Bad Habits’, which came out yesterday along with a vampire-themed video, NME wrote: “As a de facto comeback single, it’s neither a misfire nor a surefire winner. At least, that’s to begin with: Sheeran songs have a tendency to burrow into your brain whether you want them to or not, especially when Marks and Spencer gets involved.

“There’s no doubt that ‘Bad Habits’ will slot comfortably onto radio and Spotify playlists alike, and its crisp chorus feels TikTok-ready.”