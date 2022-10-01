Watch Eddie Vedder join Stevie Nicks on stage for ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’

Stevie Nicks headlined Eddie Vedder‘s Ohana Fest last night (September 30) – watch them perform ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ together below.

The Pearl Jam frontman has been running his own California-based festival since 2016, and over those years has hosted a series of collaborations on its stage. In 2021, he formed a new band for a covers-filled set after Kings of Leon, who were due to headline the event, pulled out after the death of their mother, Betty Ann.

This weekend’s Ohana event is headlined by Stevie Nicks, Jack White and Pink, while Vedder will also play a solo headline set, after topping the bill on all three nights of last year’s event.

The festival at Dana Point will also feature Broken Social Scene performing ‘You Forgot It In People’, and other sets by St. Vincent, Khruangbin, Brittany Howard, Manchester Orchestra, Kevin Morby, Gang Of Youths, Bomba Estereo, Noga Erez, Billy Strings and many others.

On the first night, Stevie Nicks invited Vedder on stage to run through ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’, her 1981 collaboration with Tom Petty.

Watch the performance below.

Stevie Nicks and Eddie Vedder

Singing “Stop Draggin My Heart Around” at @TheOhanaFest

📸 gregmick pic.twitter.com/DDjTJ5mfQZ — FLEETWOOD MAC NEWS (@Nickslive) October 1, 2022

Last month, Nicks shared a cover of Buffalo Springfield‘s ‘For What It’s Worth’, the ’60s protest anthem written by Stephen Stills. It follows the Fleetwood Mac member’s most recent solo album, 2014’s ’24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault’, a collection of re-recorded demos written between 1969 and 1987. Her last album of new original material was 2011’s ‘In Your Dreams’.

“I always wanted to interpret it through the eyes of a woman,” she said of the song, “and it seems like today, in the times we live in, it has a lot to say… I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

Nicks is currently touring the US – see her forthcoming dates below, and purchase any remaining tickets here.

OCTOBER

03 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

06 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

09 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

12 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

16 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

19 – Charleston, SC – CreditOne Stadium

22 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

28 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre