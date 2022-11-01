Watch Eddie Vedder join The Who onstage to play ‘The Seeker’ together

Eddie Vedder joined The Who onstage for an acoustic performance of the band’s 1970 song ‘The Seeker’ over the weekend, at a private cancer benefit in Los Angeles.

The performance took place as part of a fundraising event for Teen Cancer America. The organisation, founded by The Who’s Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, supports young people with cancer, with a focus on specialised, youth-oriented treatment facilities in the United States.

“This song involves a very loud scream on the record which I am not gonna do tonight,” Daltrey said when introducing the song, explaining he’d done it the night before and would have to again the following evening. Watch footage of Vedder and The Who performing ‘The Seeker’ below:

The Who first released ‘The Seeker’ as a single in 1970, before it appeared on the band’s 1971 album ‘Meaty Beaty Big and Bouncy’. Vedder has covered the song himself on numerous occasions, both solo and when performing with his Pearl Jam bandmates.

It’s one of many classic songs Vedder has performed a rendition of live in recent months. Last month, Vedder covered The Cure’s ‘Just Like Heaven’ at a solo show with his band The Earthlings in Las Vegas, while in September, he joined Crowded House‘s Neil Finn onstage to perform ‘World Where You Live’ together.

September also saw Pearl Jam cover Neil Young‘s ‘Rockin In The Free World’ during a show at Madison Square Garden, where they were joined by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

The Who, meanwhile, surprised fans in Long Island last month during a gig in which they played ‘Young Man’s Blues’ during their encore. The band have only played the song a handful of times in the last four decades.