Watch Eliza & The Delusionals cover Phoebe Bridgers’ ‘Motion Sickness’ for Like A Version

Eliza & The Delusionals are the latest band to cover a song as part of triple j’s Like A Version segment, opting for Phoebe Bridgers‘ ‘Motion Sickness’.

The outfit appeared on the programme today (July 15) with their rendition of Bridgers’ 2017 single, lifted from her ‘Stranger In The Alps’ album. Their version doesn’t stray too far from the original, capturing its signature riff, fuzzy guitars and spacious vocals, courtesy of singer Eliza Klatt and sister duo CLEWS.

It’s also injected with the band’s own flair, featuring additional sections of guitar and an extended, rocky outro. Check it out below:

“We’ve always been massive fans of Phoebe and ‘Stranger In The Alps’ was an album we used to absolutely rinse,” guitarist Kurt Skuse said in a post-performance interview.

“That’s definitely a song that I wish that we wrote,” added Klatt. “So I feel like it was cool to have a chance to actually sort of make it our own.”

The band also performed their own song ‘Save Me’, lifted from their debut album ‘Now And Then’. Watch that below:

Eliza & The Delusionals released ‘Now And Then’ in May, previewed by singles ‘Nothing Yet’, ‘Give You Everything’, ‘Bed Song’, ‘You’ and the aforementioned ‘Save Me’.

The record made it into NME’s top 10 Australian picks for the month of its release, with Ellie Robinson saying their ’90s pop and rock influences combined with a modern flair “makes them perfectly suited to rule the pop-rock scene of 2022”.

They’ll be hitting the road in support of the record next month, playing shows in Eora/Sydney, Naarm/Melbourne, Tarndanya/Adelaide, Meanjin/Brisbane and Walyalup/Fremantle. Tickets can be found here and here (for Sydney).