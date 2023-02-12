Watch Enter Shikari’s Rou Reynolds join You Me At Six onstage

Enter Shikari’s Rou Reynolds joined You Me At Six onstage at Alexandra Palace last night (February 11) to perform their 2021 collab ‘No Future? Yeah Right’ together for the first time live – check out footage below.

You Me At Six were headlining the London venue as part of their UK tour to celebrate new album ‘Truth Decay’, which also came out yesterday.

After performing ‘SUCKAPUNCH’ track ‘What’s It Like?’, You Me At Six launched into ‘No Future? Yeah Right’ and midway through the song, vocalist Josh Franceschi introduced Reynolds to the stage where they performed the track together for the very first time.

“What a blast,” Reynolds wrote after the show.

Check out fan-shot footage of the performance below.

I have to deeply apologise to the people around me at the You Me At Six concert when Rou Reynolds come out on stage. My mind was blown — ElectroHeartedRiver (@ElectroHeartedR) February 12, 2023

must have rewatched this 300 times by now pic.twitter.com/2vmyh7NiPS — Nick (@NickKing2808) February 12, 2023

Seeing @RouReynolds make an appearance last night was incredible as well! Wanted it to happen beforehand and it was top class! pic.twitter.com/kIcbYbeUG3 — What Luke Said (@Luke_Chidlow4) February 12, 2023

‘No Future? Yeah Right’ was released last year, with Reynolds calling it a “belter”. The track features on You Me At Six’s eighth studio album ‘Truth Decay’, which sees the band return to their emo roots.

Speaking about it to NME, Franceschi said: “There’s nothing better than healthy competition. There’s a very obvious revival of the scene that has become really poignant and I just saw a lot of other people doing it and thought, they can’t do it like us. They woke up a sleeping giant.”

He continued: “I’ve really enjoyed seeing what other people have done with this emo sound, but there is a reason we were known as the British band that did it. We did it best back then, and I want to prove that we can still do it the best now.”

Elsewhere, Reynolds is currently gearing up to release new Enter Shikari record ‘A Kiss For The Whole World’, which is out April 21.

Speaking to NME about the “euphoric” album, Reynolds said: “The only thing we spoke about amidst all the disorganised ideas was that we wanted to make a high energy album of bangers. Millennials and Gen Z – we don’t like to wait for anything. We want our dessert before our main course. We’re not interested in delayed gratification but as a band, we can be quite proggy when we want to; but this album has no six-minute song that tells some wild story as it winds its way through different genres. It’s a lot more focused.”

Ahead of that, Enter Shikari are set to play a series of residencies in five UK cities before a string of North American shows. Later this year, they headline Slam Dunk Festival 2023 alongside The Offspring – grab your tickets here.

Meanwhile You Me At Six are set to appear at Reading & Leeds Festival 2023 alongside headliners Lewis Capaldi, Foals, Billie Eilish, The Killers, Sam Fender and Imagine Dragons. Tickets are available here.