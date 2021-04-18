Watch Evanescence’s fiery new video for ‘Better Without You’

Evanescence have shared a music video for their song ‘Better Without You’, taken from their recently-released fifth album ‘The Bitter Truth’.

The clip was directed by filmmaker Eric D. Howell, who also helmed the video for previous single ‘Use My Voice’, also taken from the band’s latest album.

Alongside footage of the band ripping through the song, the intense visuals see bandleader Amy Lee navigating a mazelike hall of mirrors, ultimately smashing through the pillars that surround her while wielding a mic stand.

Watch the music video for ‘Better Without You’ below. It comes with a warning for photosensitive viewers due to heavy use of flashing lights.

‘The Bitter Truth’ arrived late last month after a string of singles like ‘Wasted on You’ and ‘The Game Is Over’.

It marks the first new album of all-new, original material from Evanescence in a decade, following their 2011 self-titled LP. In 2017, the goth rockers released ‘Synthesis’, an album that saw them rework earlier material with orchestral and electronic elements.

Earlier this week, Evanescence announced a livestream concert – dubbed ‘Driven to Perform’ – that will take place on May 13 and be hosted by rock legend Alice Cooper.

The band also recently postponed their UK and European tour to 2022. They will now bring the co-headlining run with Within Temptation to the UK next April, hitting up arenas in Leeds, London, Glasgow and Birmingham.