Watch Fatboy Slim pay tribute to Faithless’ Maxi Jazz at Glastonbury 2023

Fatboy Slim paid tribute to the late Maxi Jazz of Faithless during his set at Glastonbury Festival yesterday (June 24).

The DJ took to the Park Stage on Saturday night to play a one hour and 15 minutes set, where he was joined by surprise guest Rita Ora to perform their new track ‘Praising You’ together.

During his performance, Fatboy Slim – real name Norman Quentin Cook – paid tribute to Maxi Jazz, who died in December 2022, aged 65.

Clips of the Faithless singer played on the screen behind as the DJ performed a snippet of the late artist’s iconic 1995 track ‘Insomnia’, met by cheers from the crowd.

You can watch footage of the moment below.

Fatboy Slim isn’t the only artist who has used his Glasto slot to pay homage to other artists, with Yusuf/Cat Stevens leading a tribute to Beatle George Harrison, playing ‘Here Comes The Sun’. He then went on to do a cover of Nina Simone’s ‘Please Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood.’

Lizzo, meanwhile, covered Coldplay’s ‘Yellow’ during her Glastonbury set.

Blossoms and Rick Astley‘s also performed a surprise set at Glastonbury consisting solely of covers from The Smiths‘ discography.

In other Glastonbury news, Elton John revealed that he will have four special guests for his closing set at Glastonbury festival tonight (June 25).

“He’s got four different collaborators joining him on stage at different times, who I won’t name,” John’s husband, David Furnish, explained (via ITV News). “Sorry, I am sworn to secrecy.”

A series of posts on Britney Spears’ Instagram has led fans to speculate that she could be appearing as one of his special guests, while others think Paul McCartney is a possibility.

