Watch Father John Misty’s touching video for new single ‘Goodbye Mr. Blue’

Father John Misty has shared the official video for his latest single ‘Goodbye Mr. Blue’ – you can watch it below.

The song is set to feature on ‘Chloë and The Next 20th Century’, Joshua Tillman’s fifth studio album under his Father John Misty moniker which is out on April 8 via Sub Pop and Bella Union.

Helmed by director Noel Paul (‘Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings’), the new visuals for ‘Goodbye Mr. Blue’ were shot in Sofia, Bulgaria in September and present an “elliptical portrait of a family reunion”.

“Chepan Mountain is a rocky hump 1186 metres high about 47 kilometres northwest of Sofia. Its southern face overlooks the largest wetland in Bulgaria, the Dragoman Marsh,” an official description stated of the clip’s shoot location.

“A furlong from the edge of the marsh, a circular gully about 50 metres in diameter was gouged out of the foot of the mountain by heavy machinery at some time in September 2016, according to satellite data.”

It continued: “No one has explained who made the excavation or why, but its sandy walls and proximity to the marsh have provided an ideal home for the region’s most colourful coraciiform, the European Bee-Eater (Merops apiaster).

“Contrary to local folklore, the species is typically monogamous only during a nesting season, and will often find a new mate each year after migration.”

Produced by Jonathan Wilson, ‘Chloë and The Next 20th Century’ – the follow-up to 2018’s ‘God’s Favorite Customer’ – has also been previewed with the 2022 singles ‘Q4’ and ‘Funny Girl’.

Father John Misty will showcase the record on a run of intimate UK in-store gigs next month. You can see the full schedule below.

April

4 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club (for Crash Records)

8 – Kingston, Pryzm (for Banquet Records)

9 – London, Rough Trade East

10 – Brighton, Chalk (for Resident)

11 – Bristol, St George’s Church (for Rough Trade)

Tillman is also due to play a special orchestral live show at the Barbican in London on April 7.