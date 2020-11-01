Watch Feist cover Cat Stevens to encourage voting in Wisconsin

Feist has shared a new cover of Cat Stevens – watch footage below.

The cover of ‘Trouble’ was recorded as part of the For Wisconsin initiative, set up by Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon to encourage voting in the state ahead of the US election next week (November 3).

Watch Feist cover ‘Trouble’ below.

Earlier this week, Arcade Fire also shared a new performance of 2010 track ‘Culture War’ as part of For Wisconsin.

Also on offer through the ‘For Wisconsin’ initiative is ‘A Visit With Vernon’, which will see two fans given the chance to meet Bon Iver frontman Justin Vernon to discuss the election and more.

“I try not to judge people,” Vernon said in a statement. “The temperature of our society has us divided. We all want different things, so that makes sense in one way, but in another, I feel we are unduly divided. We ALL need to listen more. And the best way we can communicate with each other on this largest scale is VOTE.”

Cat Stevens released an updated version of his classic 1970 album ‘Tea For The Tillerman’ earlier this year.

Reviewing ‘Tea for the Tillerman²’, NME wrote: “Not just a charming – and no doubt quite fun – thing for Stevens to busy himself with, it’s also a powerful way to track the passing of time.”