Watch Fig record a Krautrock-tinged jam in video for new single ‘Smog’

Sydney “slow-gam” outfit Fig have shared new single ‘Smog’ alongside a video shot by Grégoire Lière. The black-and-white clip sees the band recording the song with Simon Berckelman at Golden Retriever Studios in Marrickville. Watch it below:

A meditative yet propulsive Krautrock jam, the band’s latest single is driven by fuzzed-out guitars atop a bed of airy synths, and lyrically circles around the repetitive nature of the daily grind.

Advertisement

“It’s about working 18 hour days, three floors below the streets of New York City’s Financial District,” explains frontman Tim Burnett, who also directed the video. “Working all day, writing yourself off, rinse and repeat. Dreaming of getting the fuck out to somewhere else.”

‘Smog’ follows up a trio of singles over the past year from Fig. The four-piece released ‘At the Sign of Connie & Charlie’s’ earlier this year, following up ‘I’ll Sleep When I’m Good and Dead’ and ‘Harumi Hotel’ back in 2019.

All those tracks will appear on the band’s forthcoming debut album, ‘Harumi Hotel’. Also recorded with Berckelman, it’s due to arrive September 3. The band says they drew on the likes of Ziggy Stardust-era Bowie and ‘Rivers’-era Springsteen while crafting the record, along with more modern influences such as Ariel Pink.