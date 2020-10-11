Watch Fiona Apple play ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ songs live for the first time

Fiona Apple has given live debuts to three tracks from ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ in her first live performance for three years – watch footage below.

Apple played a virtual festival held by The New Yorker last night (October 10).

Joined by a full band, the singer played the album’s first three tracks – ‘I Want You To Love Me’, ‘Shameika’ and its title track.

Advertisement

Watch the three-track set below.

The livestreamed event also saw Apple discuss the album in a Q&A, which you can see clips of below.

In a recent interview, Apple said she has an aversion to touring and “doing anything social”.

Advertisement

“It’s always a big deal because it’s such a long time between and I don’t play music for all of these years,” she told Vulture. “It’s only a couple years at the end [of a stretch]. For the rest of the time, I don’t play my piano for years.

“I forget how to play everything. I forget that I’m a musician, really, and then I have to learn again. It feels kinda weird to be like, I’m gonna get onstage, because it’s like, I don’t do that! I just have to ease into that other job again.”

Reviewing ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ upon its release back in April, NME wrote: “‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ will cut straight to the gut for Apple fans old and new and leave behind indelible messages about her life and illustrious career, now spanning two decades. It’s an intoxicating listen – and one of her best.”