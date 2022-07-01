Watch the first teasers for HYBE subsidiary ADOR’s upcoming K-pop girl group

HYBE has dropped the first set of teasers for its upcoming K-pop girl group.

On July 1, HYBE subsidiary ADOR, which is headed by HYBE’s Chief Brand Officer (CBO) Min Hee-jin, took to the imprint’s social media pages to post the first set of cryptic teasers for its new girl group.

The teasers include a peculiarly animated video of green, white, pink, blue and yellow rabbits rollerskating in orderly fashion, against a backdrop of pink and blue flames over an otherwise plain black background.

Other posts also include individual animations of the numerical numbers “22”, “7” and “22”, assumed to highlight the announcement of the group’s first content on July 22 this year, as teased in the captions of ADOR’s posts. More details about the new act, including their exact line-up and debut date, are expected to arrive in the coming months.

ADOR’s upcoming K-pop act was previously teased by Min herself in an interview earlier this year, who explained that the girl group will “present the direction I’ve had specific plans for a new girl group for a long time”, and at the time provided an estimate of the girl group’s debut to be sometime in the third quarter of this year.

Min also revealed that the as-yet-unnamed girl group had been in the works for as long as two years. “We held auditions back in September 2019 and by the end of that year, we had completed not only the audition process but the casting as well,” she shared. “The girls have been in training for roughly the last two years, since the beginning of 2020.”

The launch of ADOR’s debut act marks Min’s first “major” project since joining HYBE’s ranks in 2019, according to a report from Korea JoongAng Daily. Min was notably a visual director with SM Entertainment prior, where she had been in charge of the creative direction of some of K-pop’s biggest acts, such as Girls’ Generation, f(x), Red Velvet, SHINee and EXO.