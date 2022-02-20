Watch Fivio Foreign’s video for ‘City Of Gods’ with Kanye West and Alicia Keys

Fivio Foreign has shared a new video for his track, ‘City Of Gods’, which features guest vocals from Kanye West and Alicia Keys. Watch it below.

The black and white video is dedicated to Fivio Foreign’s late friend Tahjay “T Dott” Dobson.

The track is set to feature on on Fivio’s debut album ‘B.I.B.L.E’, which is set to arrive on March 25, and will be executive produced by West.

An ode to Fivio’s hometown of New York City, Keys interpolates The Chainsmokers’ 2015 track of the same name on its chorus.

Both West and Keys feature in the minimalistic new video, which you can watch here.

West’s sequel album to 2021’s ‘Donda’ is set to be released on February 22. Future is said to be executively producing the record.

West, who is now legally known as Ye, also revealed earlier this week that the only way to listen to his forthcoming album ‘Donda 2’ will be via his own Stem Player.

The player is a device that was first released in conjunction with ‘Donda’ last year and allows users to remix the album’s songs using stems of vocals, drums, bass, samples and more.

In an Instagram post shared on February 18, West shared footage of an unreleased song playing on his Stem Player device. In the caption, the rapper said that ‘Donda 2’ would be available exclusively through the platform, saying it would not appear on Apple, Amazon, Spotify or YouTube.

“Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own,” he wrote, directing fans to an order page for the Stem Player.

It’s not the first time Ye has claimed that one of his albums would be released exclusively through a certain platform. Back in 2016, ‘The Life Of Pablo’ was released solely to Tidal, with West claiming the album would remain a permanent exclusive to the streaming platform.

Less than two months later, it was released on other platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, prompting a lawsuit soon after, accusing West and Tidal’s Jay-Z of false advertising. The lawsuit was later settled, with its terms undisclosed.

West also appeared to reveal the tracklist for his forthcoming new album earlier this week.

West is set to perform at Miami’s LoanDepot Park on Tuesday to celebrate the anticipated arrival of ‘DONDA 2’.