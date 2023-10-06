Watch FKA twigs preview new album at Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week show

FKA Twigs has unveiled four brand new tracks whilst performing at Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week show – watch footage below.

The singer-songwriter (real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett) last released music in 2022, where her mixtape ‘CAPRISONGS‘ was dubbed “the brightest, poppiest music of her career” in our four-star review. That same year, she was the youngest recipient to ever receive NME’s Godlike Genius gong at the BandLab NME Awards. That title has previously been held by the likes of The Clash, Blondie, and The Cure.

On October 1, Twigs showed off her new material whilst dancing and performing in Valentino’s show at Paris Fashion Week. The performance, titled ‘Unearth Her’, included tracks recorded with longtime collaborator and producer Koreless for her upcoming album. Have a listen below.

Advertisement

Twigs has slowly been teasing new music since ‘CAPRISONGS’. In June 2022, she released the single ‘Killer‘; months later, she unveiled a sultry new track in Calvin Klein’s March 2023 campaign.

A recent performance at Vogue World, London also saw Twigs cover ’90s rave classic, Opus III’s ‘It’s A Fine Day’. The songs previewed in Paris seemed to be influenced by thrumming techno and dreamy trance instrumentals.

The musician is currently involved in a lawsuit against former boyfriend and actor Shia LaBeouf, who she accused of “relentless abuse”. This September, it was announced the trial date had been pushed back to 2024, citing scheduling conflicts between both Twigs and LaBeouf.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.