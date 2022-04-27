Watch FKA twigs running through the streets of London in new ‘Which Way’ video

FKA twigs has shared another video from her recent ‘Caprisongs’ mixtape – you can view it below.

The lo-fi visuals for ‘Which Way’, which features London band Dystopia, sees twigs wandering the streets of London before she ends up on the banks of the River Thames.

It was directed by Aidan Zamiri, who also helmed the official videos for her previous singles ‘Honda’, ‘Papi Bones’ (featuring Shygirl), ‘Meta Angel’, ‘Jealousy’ (featuring Rema) and ‘Oh My Love’.

“When I was walking through the London city lights / I met the devil and he smiled at me / Said you’re going the wrong way,” twigs sings on the track.

In a four-star review of ‘Caprisongs’, NME wrote: “After pouring her darkest moments into ‘Magdalene’, this varied and playful mixtape represents a moment of release, though it remains to be seen whether Barnett will head further into this direction, or enter a new album era recharged.

“You suspect, knowing twigs and her crew of chameleon-like collaborators, that she’ll probably continue to do both at once.”

Last month also saw FKA twigs being crowned Godlike Genius at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, which took place at Brixton Academy. “I’m really so grateful,” she said after accepting her gong.

Speaking to NME for a Big Read Cover feature upon the announcement of her win, she explained: “I guess what it means is that you’ve made a lot of creative things and people like them.

“And maybe it means that, you know, your work has been influential to the industry. But it’s a massive title and I’m really flattered by it.”