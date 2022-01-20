Watch FKA Twigs wield a bow and arrow in new ‘Meta Angel’ video

FKA Twigs has shared the official video for her latest single ‘Meta Angel’ – you can watch it below.

The song appears on the singer-songwriter’s new mixtape ‘Caprisongs’, which came out last Friday (January 14).

Arriving yesterday (January 19), the track’s accompanying visuals find Twigs in a London park before a bow and arrow-wielding alter-ego of the artist takes to the roof of a city skyscraper.

Once in position, the latter character sets her sights on the FKA Twigs on the ground and shoots. The arrow flies above the capital’s streets, with drone-shot footage taking us along for the ride.

After being struck in the middle of her chest, Twigs sings along to ‘Meta Angel’ as she lies on the grass. You can check out the Aidan Zamiri-directed video here:

Twigs later shared a brief behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot on social media, captioning it: “When the drone hits.” Watch above.

In a four-star review of ‘Caprisongs’, NME wrote: “After pouring her darkest moments into ‘Magdalene’, this varied and playful mixtape represents a moment of release, though it remains to be seen whether Barnett will head further into this direction, or enter a new album era recharged.

“You suspect, knowing twigs and her crew of chameleon-like collaborators, that she’ll probably continue to do both at once.”

The mixtape boasts contributions from Pa Salieu, Daniel Caesar, Rema, Jorja Smith, Unknown T, Shygirl as well as Twigs’ recent collaboration with The Weeknd, ‘Tears In The Club’.

Back in September, FKA Twigs joined a global campaign to help prevent domestic and sexual violence.