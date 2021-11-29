Watch FKA Twigs wield a sword in new video for ‘Measure Of A Man’

FKA Twigs has unveiled a new video for recent single ‘Measure Of A Man’ featuring Central Cee – watch it below.

First released earlier this month, the clip for ‘Measure Of A Man’ arrived on YouTube today (November 29), and features exclusive footage from the upcoming film, The King’s Man.

The Diana Kunst-directed video sees FKA Twigs wield a sword against a demon-like figure while Central Cee raps against a red backdrop as FKA Twigs dances behind him.

The track, which takes on a theatrical tone, posed a challenge for Twigs, who said in a prior statement: “This song has such a different sound, which is a challenge; you’ve got to really embody the song. For me especially with my vocals, I had to pull a different side of my artistry out.”

West London rapper Central Cee added: “What I listen to when it comes to trying to find beats is something theatrical, it needs to sound like a movie. And that’s exactly what’s going on with this song, it sounds like it’s made for a movie regardless.”

The King’s Man serves as a prequel to the Kingsman films, and stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans and Djimon Hounsou among others. The forthcoming film is set for release in the UK on December 22.

In late September, FKA Twigs teamed up with the ‘Join The Chorus’ initiative, a global campaign to help prevent domestic and sexual violence. The singer featured in an animated short film that seeks to raise awareness of the need “for collective power to stop the violence that one in three women experience in their lifetimes”.

Earlier that same month, Twigs shared an insight into her upcoming “deep, emotional and honest” mixtape, which has yet to receive a release date and will act as the follow-up to her 2019 album ‘Magdalene’.

Central Cee, on the other hand, released his mixtape ‘Wild West‘ in March. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Central Cee clearly has the tenacity and notoriety to resonate, while leaving room for allure; it makes his approach to the mic all the more fascinating.”

He has also been nominated in four categories at the MOBO Awards 2021, including Best Male Act and Song Of The Year (‘Commitment Issues’). This year’s ceremony takes place in Coventry on December 5.