Flo Rida appeared in court earlier this week and played his own music as he took to the witness stand.

Flo Rida, real name Tramar Dillard, is currently suing the company behind energy drink Celsius after allegedly not being paid a bonus he had earned.

Taking to the stand on Wednesday (January 11), Dillard’s lawyers played a selection of his own catalogue including ‘My House’, ‘Low’, ‘Good Feeling’, ‘Whistle’ and ‘GDFR (Going Down For Real)’, with the Miami News Times reporting that Dillard “inaudibly rapped and sang along”.

Celsius’ legal team allegedly tried to object before Dillard’s lawyers played ‘Right Round’, but they were overruled by the judge. “Just about everyone will know this record,” Flo Rida said.

In 2014, Dillard signed a contract with Celsius Holdings to endorse their drinks, with them later being used in a few of Flo Rida’s music videos. The company also teamed up with Dillard to create a powdered drink mix flavour called Flo Fusion.

Dillard claims Celsius never paid out an agreed bonus for helping the company reach their sales target, nor did they even tell him when the goal had been met. When Celsius first hired Dillard, the company’s shares were apparently selling for about 80p. Today, they’re worth £86, and the rapper now seeks more than $30,000 (£24,500) for “breach of contract, accounting, and unjust enrichment”.

“A lot of things I touch for the first time and that I was passionate about, I made very successful,” Flo Rida said. “In taking on this product, reflecting off what 50 Cent did with VitaminWater, I wanted something that was parallel to my lifestyle.”

