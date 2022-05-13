Florence Welch covered ‘Margaritaville’ alongside Jimmy Buffet on a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – check out the video below.
Welch appeared on the US chat show twice this week in support of Florence + The Machine‘s fifth album ‘Dance Fever’, which came out today (May 13). The band performed their single ‘My Love’ on Wednesday’s edition (May 11), with a live version of ‘King’ airing on Fallon last night (May 12).
Welch was also interviewed by Jimmy Fallon after participating in the host’s ‘Audition Suggestion Box’ segment on the former episode. Reading out a final fan request, Fallon tasked the F+TM frontwoman with singing Buffet’s 1977 track.
Welch – minus her band – performed ‘Margaritaville’ solo before being joined by both Fallon and Buffet, the latter of whom was also playing a ukelele. You can watch the segment in full here:
In a four-star review, NME said that ‘Dance Fever’ is made up of some “gorgeously expressive songs”, adding: “This 14-track collection reflects a new sense of resolve, packing an invigorated spirit into powerful, sneakily thrilling pop.”
Florence + The Machine will showcase the album on a UK and Ireland headline tour in November. You can see the band’s upcoming dates below and purchase any remaining tickets here.
November
14 – Accor Arena, Paris
16 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
18 – The O2, London
19 – The O2, London
21 – BIC, Bournemouth
22 – AO Arena, Manchester
24 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
25 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
27 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
28 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
30 – Arena, Dublin
Florence Welch is listed among the many collaborators in the credits for Kendrick Lamar’s new album ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’, which is also out today. The song ‘We Cry Together’ samples Florence + The Machine’s ‘High As Hope’ track ‘June’.