Watch Flowerkid perform ‘Vodka Orange Juice’ on ‘The Sound’

For the season three finale of ABC’s The Sound, Flowerkid (aka Flynn Sant) delivered a poignant performance of his latest single, ‘Vodka Orange Juice’.

Rounded out with his two-piece backing band, Sant took to the mic from the smoke-drenched lobby of the Elizabeth Bay House in Sydney, with a group of fellow artists studded along the staircase to perform angelic vocal harmonies. It’s a faithful rendition of the song, right down to its crunchy, glitched-out beat and soaring atmospherics.

Take a look at the performance below:

Released as the final single from Flowerkid’s debut EP, ‘Everyone Has A Breaking Point’, ‘Vodka Orange Juice’ was initially shared back in October. It touches on Sant’s experience as a transgender teenager, with the singer-songwriter explaining upon its release that it’s “about all the times people have said [transphobic things] to me – at parties, at bars and clubs”.

“Over time, it becomes strenuous to fight these people,” he said. “They are threatened by what they can’t understand (or haven’t tried to) and it takes a massive toll on me personally. It was hugely cathartic writing this song. I was on the coast in a caravan by the water, reflecting on my past. I did it in one take and started crying by the time I got to the last chorus. I hope when other people are listening to this they feel the same way.”

‘Everyone Has A Breaking Point’ landed last month via Warner. In addition to ‘Vodka Orange Juice’, it featured the single ‘It’s Happening Again’ (which itself featured guest vocals from Perth singer KUČKA). Speaking to NME, Sant said the record’s title was chosen because it chronicles “all of these hardships in my life and how I neglected them for such a long time, which led to my breaking point this year”.

He went on to explain that he’d experienced psychosis earlier in 2021. “I completely lost my marbles for a good period of time,” he said. “The neglect of my mental health brought me up to this point – I was on top of the world in a weird way, it was a manic type of psychosis. I thought I knew the answer to absolutely everything, [I was] trying to be everyone and everything at once. It was a very bad time for me.”

Fans will be able to catch Flowerkid live at next year’s Splendour In The Grass, where he’s set to perform alongside the likes of Gorillaz, The Strokes, Liam Gallagher, Glass Animals, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Tyler, The Creator

The Sound returned for its third season last month, with the premiere episode headlined by Spacey Jane, Vance Joy, Vera Blue and King Stingray. It marked the first season of the series to air since the passing of its creator, Mushroom Group’s Michael Gudinski.