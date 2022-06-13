Watch Foals play ‘2am’ and ‘2001’ live on ‘Later… With Jools Holland’

Foals have performed a pair of recent singles while appearing on Later… with Jools Holland.

The band played both ‘2am’ and ‘2001’ – which arrived in February and May, respectively – during their appearance. Both will feature on the band’s upcoming seventh studio album, ‘Life Is Yours’, which is slated to arrive this Friday (June 17).

Watch Foals perform ‘2am’ and ‘2001’ on Jools below:

Advertisement

In addition to ‘2am’ and ‘2001, ‘Life Is Yours’ will feature singles ‘Wake Me Up’ (which won Best Music Video at the BandLab NME Awards 2022) and ‘Looking High’. The title track was recently debuted live by Foals, too. The record will follow on from the band’s twin 2019 albums, ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part One’ and ‘Part Two’.

“This is our idea of a going out record,” frontman Yannis Philippakis told NME in Foals’ February 2022 cover story. “We were thinking about parties, club nights and being drunk on the bus at 2am trying to get home. All of it: the excitement before you go out, meeting up with your friends, the wild abandon. ‘Who’s got the pingers? Where are we going?’ This is all of that youthful excess of going out.”

“It’s a sun-kissed summer party record with a lot of heart,” added drummer Jack Bevan. “If I was not in the band, I would want to hear this kind of record myself after everything we’ve all been through.”

Last week, Foals announced an intimate UK tour for the start of 2023, with gigs in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Liverpool, Kingston, Southampton and Oxford set to take place in January of next year.

Advertisement

In a four-star review of Foals’ huge London gig at the Olympia last month, NME wrote: “There’s little doubt that you’ve just seen one of the UK’s greatest live bands. The good times are infectious as Philippakis invades the crowd, guitarist Jimmy Smith gets lost in his axe-work and drummer Jack Bevan can’t help but get up for a boogie himself. This is the sweet release that lockdown dreams were made of.”