Watch Foals strip back ‘Sunday’ and ‘Birch Tree’ for Radio 1’s Piano Sessions

It comes after the band won Best Live Act at the NME Awards 2020

Will Richards
Foals
Foals perform as part of Radio 1's Piano Sessions. Credit: YouTube/BBC

Foals took part in Radio 1’s Piano Sessions over the weekend – watch footage of the performance below.

The band played stripped back versions of ‘Sunday’ and ‘Birch Tree’, one from each of their two ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost’ albums from 2019.

The first part of the double album came out in March, with the second following in October.

Foals picked up Best Live Act supported by Copper Dog Whisky at the NME Awards 2020 in London last week.

Frontman Yannis Philippakis used his acceptance speech at the Brixton Academy event last week (February 12) to back calls for gender balance on festival bills.

“It would be remiss to say that from now on, equal representation at every festival has got to happen. We’re there now, but it’s got to happen. Thanks so much, fuck yeah.” See the speech in full below.

Foals also spoke to NME about new material on the red carpet at the ceremony, saying that they are working on something that “sounds like Jean-Michel Jarre and Led Zeppelin’s sexy baby”.

Along with two new albums, last year also saw Foals release their first live film, Rip Up The Road. NME’s review said: “Rip Up The Road is a film where we get the opportunity to understand Foals in a way we’ve never done before.

“Simultaneously it gives the band a canvas to do the same about themselves. It is a film that asks why we love music and why music is made and shows us the men behind the melodies.”

Foals will head back out on the road this summer, playing a host of UK arenas as part of a massive 2020 tour.

