Watch Fontaines D.C.’s intense, swirling new video for ‘A Lucid Dream’

Fontaines D.C. have shared a new video – watch their swirling visual for ‘A Lucid Dream’ below.

The track appears on the Dublin five-piece’s second album ‘A Hero’s Death’, which came out back in July via Partisan.

The new video intersperses shots of the band with black-and-white archived footage. Watch it below.

Giving the new album a four-star review, NME called ‘A Lucid Dream’ a standout track from ‘A Hero’s Death’, writing: “”Ah, you’re all prone to being anyone else other than you,” Chatten sings, directing his side-eyeing glance at himself and his bandmates as much as anyone else.”

“They just wanna come to your place and see you sing,” Chatten roars of the puppetry of live performance on ‘A Lucid Dream’, before the dark, creeping song avalanches into chaos. When Fontaines D.C. may have once shaped the track into a boozy anthem like ‘Boys In The Better Land’ or ‘Liberty Belle’, here they take it down even darker paths, further towards oblivion.

The band’s video for ‘A Lucid Dream’ comes after they recently began sharing “isolation version” performances of tracks from ‘A Hero’s Death’.

Frontman Grian Chatten also recently called for more mental health support for artists, discussing how the band reached burnout during the tour for their debut album ‘Dogrel’.

“It’s dangerous, you know, even without the drugs,” he told Music Week. “The big killer for us was a lack of sleep. We’d have a flight in between gigs as our allocated sleep time. So that was rough and made us very bitter about the whole thing, and we started to see each other and everyone we worked with as the devil.”