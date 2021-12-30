Watch Foo Fighters’ 2021 Madison Square Garden concert in full

Foo Fighters have made their recent concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden available to watch in full for free – you can check it out below.

The concert took place earlier this year on June 20, marking the venue’s first concert in 466 days. It was attended by over 15,000 people – all of whom had to prove they were fully vaccinated before entry – marking the first full-capacity concert in a New York arena since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to their most well-known hits, the concert also saw the band play more recent tracks from their 2021 album ‘Medicine At Midnight’.

They also played some surprise covers, including a Dave Chappelle-assisted rendition of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’. They also gave their cover of the Bee Gees‘ ‘You Should Be Dancing’, which they’d initially teased as part of a forthcoming release under their disco alter-ego, The Dee Gees.

Clocking in at a little under three hours, you can watch the show in full below:

Two days prior to the event, the band’s longtime stage manager Andy Pollard passed away. The band dedicated the performance to Pollard, who was their stage manager for 12 years.

You can see the show’s full setlist below:

‘Times Like These’

‘The Pretender’

‘Learn to Fly’

‘No Son of Mine’

‘The Sky Is a Neighborhood’

‘Shame Shame’

‘Rope’

‘Run’

‘My Hero’

‘These Days’

‘Medicine at Midnight’

‘Walk’

‘Somebody to Love’ (Queen cover)

‘Monkey Wrench’

‘Arlandria’

‘Breakout’

‘Creep’ (Radiohead cover) (with Dave Chappelle) (Band live debut)

‘All My Life’

‘Aurora’

‘This Is a Call’

‘Best of You’

Encore:

‘Making a Fire’

‘You Should Be Dancing’ (Bee Gees cover) (Band live debut)

‘Everlong’

The concert wasn’t without its controversy, as protesters gathered outside Madison Square Garden opposing the band’s policy of only playing to fully vaccinated audiences.

Earlier this month, Foo Fighters were forced to cancel their planned gig at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi to mark the end of the Formula 1 season due to “unforeseen medical circumstances”.

The band had been due to play following the conclusion of the thrilling-yet-controversial race on December 12, which saw Red Bull driver Max Verstappen overtake Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton on the final lap to snatch victory in the Drivers’ Championship.

Event organisers confirmed that the Foos were “unable to travel” due to “unforeseen medical circumstances”, but offered no further details about the medical issue.

Martin Garrix and DJ Snake performed at the Yas Marina Circuit in the band’s place. Foo Fighters’ last gig was in Fresno, California on December 9.