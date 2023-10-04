Watch Foo Fighters cover ‘Stairway To Heaven’ at Ohana Music Festival

Foo Fighters have performed a short, impromptu cover of Led Zeppelin‘s ‘Stairway To Heaven’ at Ohana Music Festival – watch fan-shot footage of the cover below.

While performing at the Ohana Music Festival on October 1, Dave Grohl and co. whipped out a short cover of the Led Zeppelin classic during a break in the set as a member of the audience was receiving medical attention in the pit.

Grohl said to the medical staff attending to the audience member as he played the song’s opening riff: “Did you figure that shit out, or do I have to play ‘Stairway To Heaven’? ‘Cause I’ll fucking play this motherfucker, you know that right?”

The band went on to play the song’s first verse, before they were notified that the audience member was cleared and that they could get back to their set. “Is that situation figured out? Thank God, ’cause that’s a long ass fucking song,” Grohl said before diving into ‘The Best Of You’.

Watch fan-shot footage of the moment below.

Earlier this week (October 2), Foo Fighters announced a 2024 US stadium leg for their ‘Everything Or Nothing’ tour, set to take place next summer. The newly announced leg of the ‘Everything Or Nothing At All’ Tour will see the band take over New York’s Citi Field for a two-night run, marking their return to the stadium since 2015.

The band made their return with their 11th studio album ‘But Here We Are’ in June, marking their first record since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022. The album scored a five-star review, with Ali Shutler writing for NME: “‘But Here We Are’ is a beautiful, noisy celebration of brotherhood and a stark, painful exploration of loss. It is messy, gut-wrenching, ambitious and gorgeous, as the remaining members of Foo Fighters push themselves to their limits and beyond. Through it all, ‘But Here We Are’ is an undeniable reminder of the healing, unifying power of music.”