Watch Foo Fighters cover Tom Petty at SiriusXM concert

Foo Fighters played a special gig for SiriusXM yesterday (February 5) – watch the performances, including a Tom Petty cover, below.

The performance came to mark the release of the band’s new album ‘Medicine At Midnight’, and was broadcast on the band’s own radio station on the network, which launched last month in the run-up to the album.

Along with a version of Petty’s ‘Honey Bee’, Dave Grohl and co. performed ‘Medicine At Midnight’ track ‘Cloudspotter’ and Foos classic ‘Best Of You’.

Advertisement

Watch the performances below:

Foo Fighters Radio will air on SiriusXM from February 3 at 12pm ET (5pm UK time) until April 4. As well as the live performance from the SiriusXM Garage last night, the station also held a special track-by-track premiere of ‘Medicine At Midnight’ at midnight ET (5am UK time) on release day (February 5).

In a four-star review of ‘Medicine At Midnight’, NME wrote: “Those who have followed Grohl through his days in DC hardcore – through Nirvana, the metallic ingenuity of Probot, his drumming to the stars and the rise and rise of the band that brings forth this record – will be enthused by the suggestion that this great songwriter is looking to expand his playbook. Even more will be delighted that an enduring force for good has returned.”

Advertisement

Foo Fighters appear on the cover of NME this week for a Big Read cover feature, discussing ‘Medicine At Midnight’ and more. Read the feature in full here.

Meanwhile, Grohl has spoken of his hopes for Glastonbury’s return following its forced cancellation last month.

“It’s heartbreaking. But of course it’s not the last Glastonbury!” he said. “I don’t think a pandemic can stop Glastonbury! It might hold it back a little while, but sh–!… I want my kids to see bands at Glastonbury, whenever that show happens again, and it will.”