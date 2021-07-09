Watch Foo Fighters’ short film about their recent Madison Square Garden concert

Foo Fighters and Madison Square Garden have released a short film titled The Day The Music Came Back, documenting the band’s recent concert at the iconic New York City venue.

The concert took place on June 20, marking the venue’s first concert in 466 days. It was attended by over 15,000 people – all of whom had to prove they were fully vaccinated before entry – marking the first full-capacity concert in a New York arena since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The film, coming in at just under 10 minutes, sees brief interviews with some of the key behind-the-scenes workers that brought the show to life, including labourers, bartenders and merchandise supervisors.

Advertisement

In addition to showcasing interviews with attendees, The Day The Music Came Back also includes footage of the band’s performance, playing tracks like ‘Everlong’ and ‘Best Of You’.

Watch The Day The Music Came Back below:

In addition to their most well-known hits, the concert also saw the band play more recent tracks from their 2021 album ‘Medicine At Midnight’.

They also played some surprise covers, including a Dave Chappelle-assisted rendition of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’. They also gave their cover of the Bee Gees‘ ‘You Should Be Dancing’, which they’d initially teased as part of a forthcoming release under their disco alter-ego, The Dee Gees.

Two days prior to the event, the band’s longtime stage manager Andy Pollard passed away. The band dedicated the performance to Pollard, who was their stage manager for 12 years.

Advertisement

The concert wasn’t without its controversy, however, as protesters gathered outside Madison Square Garden opposing the band’s policy of only playing to fully vaccinated audiences.

Next weekend, Foo Fighters will be playing a similarly-large scale show at The Forum in Los Angeles, with a full capacity of 18,000 people.