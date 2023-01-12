Watch footage from Jeff Beck’s last ever concert

Footage has emerged of Jeff Beck‘s last ever live concert – you can watch it below.

The legendary guitarist died suddenly at the age of 78 on Tuesday (January 10) after contracting bacterial meningitis.

The last time he performed was at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno on November 12 last year as part of his US tour with Johnny Depp after the duo released a collaborative album, ’18’, in July.

During their final concert together, as with previous gigs, the pair performed a host of covers including John Lennon‘s ‘Isolation’, Brian Wilson‘s ‘Caroline No’ and Jimi Hendrix‘s ‘Little Wing’.

The set also contained a number of Beck’s own tracks including ‘Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers’ and Depp’s track ‘This Is A Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr’. You can view footage from the concert below.

Jeff Beck Reno NV 11/12/22 Cause We… https://t.co/lpba8j4b3U via @YouTube Dernier show 12 novembre 2022 Reno #JeffBeck — ClocloQuébec (@ClocloQuebec4) January 11, 2023

Footage has also emerged of the standing ovation Beck got at the end of the show, which you can view below.

More than 2,500 people turned out to watch the gig on the night, including Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale.

Ozzy Osbourne, Jimmy Page, Mick Jagger and more from across the rock’n’roll world have all paid tribute to Beck, while Jack White also took to Instagram to share footage from their 2002 collaboration at London’s Royal Festival Hall, where Beck joined The White Stripes on stage.

In the caption, White wrote: “Jeff Beck, guitar innovator extraordinaire has moved to the next realm. I wrote to him a couple of years ago to show him that I was standing where he once stood inside Sam Phillips studio in Memphis some 50 odd years before. He was amazingly kind and instructional to me over the years.

“Many shows that I’ve played began moments after listening to his song ‘Led Boots’ backstage. This bootleg clip that I’m posting is when I had one of the greatest thrills of my life, along with Meg White and Jack Lawrence of the Greenhornes, we were “the yardbirds” for one night backing up Jeff at the Royal Festival Hall in London.”

Beck rose to fame with The Yardbirds, whom he joined in 1965, replacing Eric Clapton. Although he remained in the band for only 20 months, the band recorded most of their Top 40 hits with the guitarist, including ‘Over Under Sideways Down’ and ‘Shapes Of Things’.

After making one album with the outfit – 1966’s ‘Roger The Engineer’ – Beck was sacked after consistently going AWOL on tour in the US. After being fired, he formed the Jeff Beck Group with Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood and more.