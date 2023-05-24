Watch footage from Tina Turner’s final concert

Footage of Tina Turner‘s final performance has re-emerged following news of the music icon’s death aged 83.

The ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ died at her home near Zurich, Switzerland following a long illness, her spokesperson shared today (May 24).

“Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” the singer’s representative said in a statement.

Advertisement

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

Elton John, Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood, Debbie Harry and Karen O are among musicians who have paid tribute to the legendary singer.

Fans are now revisiting the singer’s final show of her farewell tour, which wrapped up May 5, 2009, at the Sheffield Arena.

She performed a number of hits like ‘The Best’, ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’ and ‘River Deep, Mountain High’.

You can watch highlight footage from the show and revisit the setlist below.

Advertisement

‘Tina! 50th Anniversary’ tour setlist:

1. ‘Steamy Windows’

2. ‘Typical Male’

3. ‘River Deep, Mountain High’

4. ‘What You Get Is What You See’

5. ‘Better Be Good to Me’

6. ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’

7. ‘The Acid Queen’

8. ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’

9. ‘Private Dancer’

10. ‘We Don’t Need Another Hero’

11. ‘Help!’

12. ‘Undercover Agent for the Blues’

13. ‘Let’s Stay Together’

14. ‘I Can’t Stand the Rain’

15. ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’

16. ‘It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (but I Like It)’

17. ‘GoldenEye’

18. ‘Addicted to Love’

19. ‘The Best’

20. ‘Proud Mary’

21. ‘Nutbush City Limits’

22. ‘Be Tender with Me Baby’

“We have lost one of the world’s most exciting and electric performers,” John wrote in an Instagram post. “A total legend on record and on stage. She was untouchable. Condolences to Erwin and her family. The saddest news.”

The Rolling Stones‘ frontman Jagger said he was “so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner”, while Harry said the music icon was “a great inspiration to me when I was starting out and remains so to this day”.

“It’s so hard to say goodbye would’ve preferred you sticking around forever Tina you, my very first,” Yeah Yeah Yeahs‘ Karen O wrote in her tribute. “you, my very first introduction to a rock Goddess, the sheer power of your irrepressible spirit seared in forever. Thank you and rest easy.”

You can find more tributes shared in memory of the singer here.