Watch footage of Harry Styles kicking off his ‘Love On Tour’ dates in Las Vegas

Last night (September 4), Harry Styles kicked off his ‘Love On Tour’ run of US shows in Las Vegas – see a setlist, footage, reaction and forthcoming dates below.
Styles confirmed the rescheduled US shows in July after they were cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Last December, he said that the UK and European leg of the tour is postponed “indefinitely”.
Before taking to the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Vegas, Styles gave a message to fans over the speaker system, regarding COVID protocols for the shows that were set out last week.
“I want to thank you guys for getting vaccinated or tested to be able to come here tonight,” he told the crowd. “The staff on the entire ‘Love On Tour’ team has done the same and we are all taking the precautions we can to make sure these shows can happen safely.
“I know things are a bit different, but in order to protect each other, I also ask that you do your part by keeping your masks on while in the building and during the show. I’ve always found that you can tell the most about a person from their eyes anyway. Treat people with kindness. I love you and I’ll see you very soon.”
During the show, Styles debuted songs from 2019 album ‘Fine Line’ along with tracks from his self-titled 2017 debut album and a solo version of One Direction hit ‘What Makes You Beautiful’.
See footage and a setlist from the show below:
Harry Styles played:
1. ‘Golden’
2. ‘Carolina’
3. ‘Adore You’
4. ‘Only Angel’
5. ‘She’
6. ‘Two Ghosts/Falling’
7. ‘Sunflower Vol. 6’
8. ‘Woman’
9. ‘Cherry’
10. ‘Lights Up’
11. ‘Canyon Moon’
12. ‘Treat People With Kindness’
13. ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ (One Direction solo version)
14. ‘Fine Line’
15. ‘Sign Of The Times’
16. ‘Watermelon Sugar’
17. ‘Kiwi’
Styles’ ‘Love On Tour’ will continue throughout September, October and November across the US, taking in multiple nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ The Forum.
See the forthcoming dates below:
SEPTEMBER 2021
07 – Denver, CO, Ball Arena
09 – San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center
11 – Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center
13 – Houston, TX, Toyota Center
15 – St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center
17 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
18 – Washington, DC, Capital One Arena
20 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
22 – St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center
24 – Chicago, IL, United Center
25 – Chicago, IL, United Center
29 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
OCTOBER 2021
01 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
03 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
04 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
07 – Orlando, FL, Amway Center
08 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL, BB&T Center
10 – Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena
12 – Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena
14 – Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena
16 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
18 – Cleveland, OH, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
21 – Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena
23 – Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena
25 – Boston, MA, TD Garden
27 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
28 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
30 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
31 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
NOVEMBER 2021
03 – Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum
07 – Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome
08 – Portland, OR, Moda Center
10 – Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center
11 – San Jose, CA, SAP Center
13 – Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena
15 – San Diego, CA, Pechanga Arena
17 – Los Angeles, CA, The Forum
19 – Los Angeles, CA, The Forum
20 – Los Angeles, CA, The Forum
Meanwhile, the former One Direction singer is leading nominations for this year’s Ivor Novello Awards.
Styles is up for Songwriter of the Year along with his regular collaborator Kid Harpoon, while he’s also nominated twice in the PRS for Music Most Performed Work category.