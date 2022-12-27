Watch footage of Pantera’s gig at Knotfest Brazil

Pantera played at Brazil’s edition of Knotfest during the week before Christmas – check out fan-filmed footage of the show below.

The gig was their fourth without bassist Rex Brown, who had to miss out on their South American Knotfest shows after testing positive for COVID-19. Cattle Decapitation bassist Derek Engemann, who also plays in several of frontman Phil Anselmo’s other bands, filled in.

You can watch their full set and view the setlist below:

Pantera’s Knotfest Brazil setlist was:

1. A New Level

2. Mouth For War

3. Strength Beyond Strength

4. Becoming

5. I’m Broken

6. 5 Minutes Alone

7. This Love

8. Yesterday Don’t Mean Shit

9. Fucking Hostile

10. Planet Caravan (Black Sabbath cover)

11. Walk

12. Domination / Hollow

13. Cowboys From Hell

The surviving members of Pantera reformed this summer, nearly a decade after they first called it quits in 2003. Zakk Wylde of Black Label Society was confirmed to play guitar for the band’s new iteration back in July (previous guitarist Darrell “Dimebag” Abbott was murdered in 2004). Meanwhile, Anthrax‘s Charlie Benante is playing drums following the death of Vinnie Abbott in 2018.

Pantera are set to play across Europe in 2023 – find tickets here.

Some fans have been more critical of the reunion, feeling that it disrespects the two late members of the original band. Others have been reluctant to support the band in the aftermath of Anselmo making a Nazi salute onstage in 2016 and crowing “white power”.

When a fan asked Benante about his feeling about the backlash against the reunion, he told those who criticised it: “Don’t come.”