Watch Tori Amos cover two Sinead O’Connor songs in tribute

Tori Amos has performed two covers of Sinead O’Connor’s tracks, in tribute to the late singer. Check out footage of the moment below.

Announced by her family, the acclaimed Irish singer and activist died this week (July 26) at the age of 56. It was later reported that her death followed her being found unresponsive at her home in London. It is not being treated as suspicious.

Now, amid the countless musicians coming forward to pay tribute to O’Connor is American singer-songwriter and pianist, Tori Amos.

At her recent show in San Francisco on Wednesday evening (July 26), she paid her respects to the late musician, by covering two of her tracks: ‘Three Babies’ and ‘I Am Stretched On Your Grave’.

For the latter, Amos transformed the more upbeat original track into a more sombre and emotive version – stripping it back so it was only performed with vocals and a piano. Following her drawing the song to a close, she performed a seamless transition into another song by the Irish icon, ‘Three Babies’.

Both tracks are taken from O’Connor’s breakout album ‘I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got’, which was released in 1990. Check out fan footage of the performances below.

Speaking to the crowd before the rendition of her own track ‘Crucify’ earlier in the show, she praised the singer for her courage when it came to speaking out against abuse in the Catholic Church. “This is a person who’s powerful, who wrote incredible music,” she said (via Consequence). “And we honour her tonight.”

Amos is currently on tour in support of her 2021 album, ‘Ocean To Ocean’, with another performance lined up for tonight (July 28) in Washington.

In the days following O’Connor’s death, countless musicians took to social media to share their fond memories of the artist, while others also used their live shows to pay tribute to the activist.

P!nk and Brandi Carlile performed a cover of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ at a live show in Ohio, and Fall Out Boy also shared their take on the track during a gig in Atlanta, Georgia.

More recently, R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe revisited his cover of her song ‘The Last Day Of Our Acquaintance’ in tribute to her, 27 years after he first recorded it.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that O’Connor had been working on a new album. She had offered fans an update earlier this month, confirming she was in the process of finishing the follow-up to 2014’s ‘I’m Not Bossy, I’m The Boss’. O’Connor also said she hoped to release it early next year.

She also said a world tour for 2024-2025 was in the works and confirmed that she had moved back to London. These would have been her first live shows in almost half a decade, after she cancelled all her live shows for 2022 following the death of her son Shane.

In an obituary written for the musician, NME wrote: “No amount of troubles could ever overshadow her talent; O’Connor was that rare artist who was determined to use her platform for retributive good, and she will be remembered not just for the beauty of her voice, but for its power.”