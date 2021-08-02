Watch Fred Durst show off his dramatic new look at Lollapalooza Festival

Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst has debuted his dramatic new look in public for the first time.

Durst, who has rocked a distinctive goatee and backwards baseball cap for the majority of his nu-metal band’s career, showed off his long, lighter-coloured hair and a new handlebar moustache during the band’s set at Lollapalooza Festival over the weekend.

He previously revealed the new look on Instagram last week, leading to mass confusion among fans.

While Durst’s new hairstyle looked suspiciously like a wig, the Lollapalooza performance saw him adding a pair of bright red shades to the ensemble, alongside a jacket that was only zipped up at the top.

Commenting on Durst’s grey-haired look, one fan said: “Keep your mobility scooter rollin’ rollin’ rollin’ rollin.”

Another said Durst looked like “a Detective that let a case get the best of him.”

It’s yet to be revealed if Durst’s new look is tied into a new release from Limp Bizkit, although bassist Wes Borland recently delivered a positive update on their long-awaited sixth album ‘Stampede Of The Disco Elephants’.

The band announced the title of the album way back in 2012, and in 2014 shared the single ‘Endless Slaughter’, supposedly taken from the record.

The full LP, the follow-up to 2011’s ‘Gold Cobra’, is yet to appear, but Borland says that progress is being made.

“We’ve probably, in the last 10 years, been in the studio to try and complete the record, I wanna say, seven times, to different studios,” he said on Drinks With Johnny, the podcast of Avenged Sevenfold‘s Johnny Christ.

Last month Limp Bizkit announced a run of UK shows for 2022.