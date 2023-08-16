Watch full video for viral TikTok song ‘Planet Of The Bass’

Viral TikTok song ‘Planet Of The Bass’ has finally got a full official video release.

The Europop skit, which was originally shared in a 50 second clip on the platform, was created by comedian Kyle Gordon who portrays the character DJ Crazy Times.

Earlier this month, Gordon announced plans for a full release of the song alongside a new clip of the song featuring influencer Mara Olney.

Advertisement

The original clip of the track featured Gordon and influencer Audrey Trullinger dressed in Y2K club outfits, mimicking the style of Eurodance music videos, as they lip-sync to the tune around the Oculus Center in New York City.

Now, Gordon has shared the full video for the song featuring Trullinger. You can watch it below.

He previously said one of the main reasons the track blew up was because of the new Barbie film.

“I might have gotten lucky with the Barbie movie coming out because – and this is like three layers out – it’s like people are talking about Barbie, then they’re talking about ‘Barbie Girl’ [by Europop band Aqua], and then when they’re thinking about ‘Barbie Girl’, they’re also thinking about Eurodance, generally. And so this kind of fits into the milieu and that’s obviously not something I planned,” he added.

Gordon has now said he is working on a full length album following the release of the single.

Advertisement

He told Rolling Stone: “It’s called ‘Kyle Gordon Is Great’. And it’s in keeping with what I do online and always have done in my comedy, which is just a wide range of characters. But on this album, each song is a different is a parody of a different genre. So this was obviously the Nineties Eurodance track. And so I knew I had done this character.”

He added: “When I was going to do this album, I wanted to see if I could do a DJ Crazy Times track. Some of the other tracks on the album are an early-2000s, Martina McBride/Shania Twain, pop-country parody called ‘Girls Are The Best’. I’ve got a bossa nova parody, a pop-punk emo parody.”