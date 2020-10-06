Watch Future Islands’ animated video for new single ‘Born In A War’

Future Islands have shared an animated video for their new single ‘Born In A War’.

The track, which is the fourth to be released off their forthcoming new album ‘As Long As You Are’, sees the Baltimore synth band teaming up with cartoonist and puppeteer Wayne White and his son Woodrow White. You can watch the video below.

“We first met with Wayne White back in 2014 to discuss collaborating on a music video,” the band said. “We’ve been wanting to work with him since then. We’re stoked that we were finally able to work together on the video for ‘Born In A War’. We love the puppets he created and his unique interpretation of the song.”

The group have also confirmed that from 10am EST (3pm BST) tomorrow (October 7), they will be offering fans the chance to hear their sixth studio album early through a ‘As Long As You Are Listening, Together’ website.

On the new album’s release date this Friday (October 9), Future Islands are also set to play a special ticketed livestream show from their hometown, with tickets on sale now.

They previously released singles ‘Moonlight’, ‘Thrill‘ and ‘For Sure’, which marked their return in July.

See the artwork and tracklisting for ‘As Long As You Are’ below.

1. ‘Glada’

2. ‘For Sure’

3. ‘Born In A War’

4. ‘I Knew You’

5. ‘City’s Face’

6. ‘Waking’

7. ‘The Painter’

8. ‘Plastic Beach’

9. ‘Moonlight’

10. ‘Thrill’

11. ‘Hit The Coast’

It follows follows the band’s 2017 LP ‘The Far Field’.

In a four-star review of Future Islands’ ‘The Far Field’, NME said: “In some respects on ‘The Far Field’, not that much has changed. Musically, they haven’t meddled with the formula they’ve been nurturing for a decade. The songs are built around Gerrit Welmers’ rippling synths and William Cashion’s propulsive basslines. And Herring’s still determined to plough all of his rawest emotions into the lyrics.”