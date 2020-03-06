Watch G Flip perform ‘Lady Marmalade’ for triple j’s ‘Like A Version’

G Flip took to triple j‘s Like A Version studios today to deliver a cover of Christina Aguilera, Lil Kim, Mya and Pink’s song of ‘Lady Marmalade’ – bringing a bunch of other Aussie musos with her.

The Melbourne singer-songwriter enlisted the vocal talents of Thandi Phoenix, New Zealand rapper JessB, Jess Kent and The Preatures’ Isabella Manfredi. She also had varied instrumental support from I Know Leopard’s Rosie Fitzgerald, Alex The Astronaut, Clio Renner, Kate Richards, Bernice Tasara and Carla Dobbie.

The cover was chosen specifically for International Women’s Day, which is happening this Sunday (March 8).

Advertisement

In a press statement, G Flip said: “I’ve been thinking about doing Like A Version for the majority of my life. I’ve always been a triple j listener and it was a long term dream to play my own ‘Like A Version’.

“I’ve been making a shortlist of songs for years including the idea of playing ‘Lady Marmalade’ with a large band so when triple j asked me to play ‘Like A Version’ 2 days before International Women’s Day it felt right to pick ‘Lady Marmalade’ and get some of my most boss women friends to join me.

“International Women’s Day is a day to bring together and celebrate women. My cover is a culmination of exactly that. It felt right to gather some of my very talented female buddies and smash out this song together.”

Advertisement

In addition to the cover, G Flip – aka Georgia Flipo – performed an original track ‘Hyperfine’ that is yet to be officially released. She did, however, post a live demo of the track on social media last week.

G Flip has also just announced a headlining regional tour of Australia taking place in May, before she plays Splendour In The Grass in July.