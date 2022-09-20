Watch G Flip play the drums with KFC drumsticks in new Uber Eats ad

Uber Eats has unveiled the latest star of its ongoing celebrity ad campaigns, yesterday (September 19) enlisting G Flip in service of fast food chain KFC.

The ad promotes the arrival of KFC on to the Uber Eats app, and sees the singer perform a head-banging drum solo with the restaurant’s chicken drumsticks. The 30-second clip is set within an empty theatre, and concludes with an energetic drumroll by G Flip. Watch it below:

Speaking of the collaboration in an interview with Elle yesterday, G Flip — who identifies as non-binary — said the advert is about more than promoting chicken. “As a kid, a commercial with someone who wasn’t a man playing the drums would have been inspiring for me,” they said.

Also speaking of the new campaign, KFC Australia’s CMO Sally Spriggs assured G Flip fans that there’s more to come from the collaboration, telling them to “keep [their] eyes peeled as there’s a special intimate gig taking place soon.” Spriggs directed fans to KFC and Uber Eats’ social channels for further details about the one-off G Flip show.

G Flip is the latest celebrity — in both music and beyond — to appear in an Uber Eats ad campaign. Earlier this year, the delivery app recruited both the Irwin family and Paris Hilton as part of its ‘Tonight, I’ll Be Eating’ promotion. In 2019, John Farnham and Jimmy Barnes contributed to the same campaign, while The Wiggles followed them with their own ad last year.

KFC has likewise partnered with a slew of musicians. In 2018, the fast food giant hosted a performance by UK band Rudimental, and had earlier enlisted Good Charlotte’s Joel and Benji Madden for a 2012 campaign. This year, KFC teamed up with electronic duo Peking Duk to create a new menu item.

Uber Eats competitor Menulog, meanwhile, has secured partnerships with Snoop Dogg, Katy Perry and Baker Boy, among others in recent years.