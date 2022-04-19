Watch Gang Of Youths perform ‘In The Wake Of Your Leave’ on ‘Fallon’

Gang Of Youths made their latest appearance on US television yesterday (April 18), performing ‘In The Wake Of Your Leave’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

First released as a single back in January – with a “larger than life” video dropping later that month – the track marks a pivotal moment in the narrative of Gang Of Youths’ recent third album, ‘Angel In Realtime’. Upon its release, frontman Dave Le’aupepe explained that ‘In The Wake Of Your Leave’ was written so he could “reflect on how I became dependent on grief for solace and inspiration”.

“The cycle from numbness to acceptance to yearning plays a role in my approach to grieving my dad’s death,” Le’aupepe continued in his statement. “As a result, most of the time, I feel a bit futile as a person.”

The song has since become a staple in Gang Of Youths’ live set, with the band performing it at all dates of their recent UK tour. Watch them play it on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below:

Gang Of Youths are days away from kicking off the North American leg of their ‘Angel In Realtime’ tour. The run will begin on Thursday (April 21) with a gig in Madison, Wisconsin, before the Australian group take to stages in a further 21 cities between now and the end of May. Tickets for those shows are on sale now – find them here.

In a four-star review of ‘Angel In Realtime’, NME’s Rhys Buchanan wrote: “Not only does ‘Angel In Realtime’ serve as a soul-stirring tribute to Le’aupepe’s late father, but it’s also a triumphant exploration of love and life.

“Though these indie rock grounds have been explored before, by being brutally honest through the healing process, Gang Of Youths have crafted some of their finest work so far. ‘Angel In Realtime’ is unmistakably a mainstage album, but it shines through its embrace of intimacy and honesty at every turn.”