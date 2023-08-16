Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani’s son Kingston performs at Blake Shelton’s bar

Kingston Rossdale – the teenage son of Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani – has been spotted singing at Blake Shelton’s bar – check out clips of the show below.

Footage of the moment was captured by audience members at the event and shared online, showing the 17-year-old taking to the stage at Shelton’s bar Ole Red in Tishomingo, Oklahoma last week (August 11).

At the set, Kingston – who draws a similar resemblance to his father – can be heard singing what sounds like original material, while accompanied by an acoustic guitarist and keyboard player.

As highlighted by one of the clips shared on TikTok, his mother can also be seen becoming increasingly emotional in the background of his acoustic set, and wiping away tears as he sings to the crowd.

Kingston is the eldest of the three sons that the No Doubt singer and Bush frontman had together, during their 13 years of marriage. The couple split in 2015, and Stefani has since gone on to marry Shelton.

At the end of his set, the teenager can be heard thanking the crowd for coming to watch him perform. “Love you guys, thank you for being here,” he said (via Consequence), before later receiving a hug from Shelton. “Thank you, it means a lot to me, really. I hope you guys have a great night, enjoy yourselves.” Find fan-captured footage of the show below.

Later on that evening, Stefani also took to the stage to perform one of her most famous No Doubt tracks, ‘Don’t Speak’.

Footage of the moment was also shared on TikTok and shows the frontwoman performing a rendition of the 1995 classic in Ole Red, joined by her husband Shelton.

Stefani remained standing for the cover, while Shelton was seated and playing acoustic guitar beside her. He is also seen moving his seat closer to the back of the stage, letting Stefani have the spotlight.

Later this year, Stefani is set to embark on a series of live shows in California, including a slot at the Honda Center in Anaheim on September 9 and a show at The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln on November 4. Find remaining tickets here.

Gavin Rossdale is also about to kick off a series of US live shows with his post-grunge band Bush later this month, including stops in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, California and more. Visit here for a list of all upcoming shows and any remaining tickets.

Back in December, Stefani also teased the possibility of a No Doubt reunion, saying that she was open to the idea because “everyone’s doing it” at the moment.

Speaking to the WSJ Magazine, Stefani was asked about the odds of a future reunion. “Anything can happen,” she said. “I have no idea what’s going to happen with No Doubt.

“We haven’t really talked about doing anything, but it feels like everyone is, right? All the ’90s people – Blink-182 did an eight-month tour that sold out in like five minutes.”