Watch Genesis Owusu’s punchy music video for ‘Black Dogs!’

Genesis Owusu has shared a punchy music video for ‘Black Dogs!’, lifted from his acclaimed 2021 debut ‘Smiling With No Teeth’.

The largely black and white film clip was directed by Daniela Federici, and features Owusu – real name Kofi Owusu-Ansah – dancing energetically in suit pants and an open jacket that appear white, red and black at different moments in the video.

Three eerie black-clad figures can also be spotted at points throughout the clip, but the attention remains largely on Owusu and his jerky movements. Check it out below:

Advertisement

Speaking of the accompanying visuals in a statement, Owusu said: “I really wanted to capture the tension and the rising chaos of the song in video form, and Daniela Federici knew how to bring that energy in spades, but also in a really artful way.

“It’s a straight-to-the-point song encompassing a day in the life of me, or just any Black person in Australia,” he added of the song. “It’s not that I’m getting abused by police every day, but it’s all the little microaggressions. Sonically speaking, it plays into how I feel every day, going into white spaces and feeling a bit paranoid.”

The music video arrives ahead of Owusu’s 2022 Australian tour, with shows kicking off in early March. While Owusu was recently forced to cancel the Perth leg of the tour due to WA’s current border closures, shows in Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne are still set to go ahead.

Owusu will be joined for all shows by his Black Dog backing band, comprising Kirin J. Callinan, Touch Sensitive, Andrew Klippel of ’90s outfit Euphoria, Julian Sudek of Sun Dumb and World Champion, and producer Jonti.

Advertisement

Owusu’s ‘Smiling With No Teeth’, which arrived in March of last year, won him multiple accolades, including the ARIA for Album of the Year, triple j’s J Award for Australian Album of the Year, and Best Album By An Australian Artist at the BandLab NME Awards.

Yesterday (February 17), he released his first new music of the year, a collaboration with Winston Surfshirt titled ‘There’s Only One’.