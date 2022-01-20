Watch George Alice’s captivating cover of RÜFÜS DU SOL’s ‘Alive’ for Like A Version

George Alice is the second artist to take to the triple j studios for Like A Version this year, performing a cover of RÜFÜS DU SOL‘s ‘Alive’.

The South Australian teenager’s rendition of the 2021 hit retains the atmospheric elements of the original, as well as its signature drums and bassline. However, Alice makes the song her own with stunning vocals, showcasing her impressive range and captivating voice.

“It’s been really cool to be able to be so involved in a song like this and making a cover and a new arrangement,” Alice said in a post-performance interview.

“I feel like with lots of my music people don’t really get to see the behind the scenes of how involved I am with everything from the mixing to the production, to the vocals and the writing.”

Check out the cover – which also features Japanese Wallpaper, TOWNS‘ Daniel Steinert, Stella Farnan and Nic Flare from East AV3 – below.

Alice also performed an original song as part of her appearance on the broadcaster, opting for her most recent release, ‘Hold On’. Watch that below too.

Alice shared ‘Hold On’ last week, announcing it as the first single off her forthcoming debut EP ‘Growing Pains’ which is set for release on February 18. It follows on from her 2021 tracks ‘Mid Years’ and ‘Teenager’.

She was slated to perform a run of shows in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Brisbane this month, but these have since been rescheduled to May.

Alice won triple j’s Unearthed High in 2019 for her song ‘Circles’. A year later she dropped her follow-up single ‘Stuck In A Bubble’, as well as a reimagined version produced by Japanese Wallpaper.